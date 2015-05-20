VIENNA May 20 Austria's Volksbank AG corrected lower on Wednesday its capital ratios as of the end of the first quarter from the figures it had reported on May 12.

The group had a core tier 1 ratio based on total risk of 8.8 percent (not 9.8) of risk-weighted assets at the end of March, up from 6.2 percent at the end of 2014, it said. The equity ratio rose to 16.0 percent (not 17.6) from 14.2 at the end of December. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)