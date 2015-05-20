BRIEF-Consolidated Operations announces non-renounceable rights offer
* Announces pro rata 1 for 4 non‐ renounceable rights offer of new fully paid ordinary shares in co, at $0.12 per new share
VIENNA May 20 Austria's Volksbank AG corrected lower on Wednesday its capital ratios as of the end of the first quarter from the figures it had reported on May 12.
The group had a core tier 1 ratio based on total risk of 8.8 percent (not 9.8) of risk-weighted assets at the end of March, up from 6.2 percent at the end of 2014, it said. The equity ratio rose to 16.0 percent (not 17.6) from 14.2 at the end of December. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)
BRASILIA, May 9 Brazil's government has no clear timeline for winning approval in Congress for pension reform, the cornerstone of its plan to control a gaping budget deficit, as it strives to secure the necessary votes, officials said on Tuesday.