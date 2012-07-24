* Plan could see high-speed mobile Internet in 2013
* Analysts say spectrum could raise 3-4 bln stg
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, July 24 British telecoms regulator Ofcom
said on Tuesday that the auction of spectrum for 4G services
would get under way by the end of the year, laying the path for
high-speed mobile Internet to be rolled out in 2013.
The plans should see the high-speed connections needed for
video, interactive gaming and downloading films and music, reach
at least 98 percent of the population, the regulator said.
Britain needs more spectrum for mobile services to provide
data capacity more cost efficiently, analysts said, and to avoid
falling further behind countries that have 4G up and running.
Ofcom, which has had to strike a balance between promoting
competition in the market, extending coverage to as many people
as possible and raising money for the government, said some of
the available spectrum had been reserved for a fourth national
wholesaler other than the three largest operators.
The regulator said this could be taken up by Three, owned by
Hutchison, the smallest player behind Everything
Everywhere, owned by France Telecom and Deutsche
Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica's
O2.
"As a direct result of the measures Ofcom is introducing,
consumers will be able to surf the web, stream videos and
download email attachments on their mobile device from almost
every home in the UK," Ofcom Chief Executive Ed Richards said.
The auction will offer at least two spectrum bands, 800 MHz
(megahertz) and 2.6 GHz (gigahertz), Ofcom said, and the
available airwaves have a combined reserve price of 1.4 billion
pounds ($2.2 billion).
Analysts at PwC said they expected demand for the prime real
estate of the airwaves to drive prices up to 3 billion pounds to
4 billion pounds. "The desire for sub 1 GHz spectrum is likely
to be a key driver of competitive tension," they said.
Mobile operators, keen to refresh their packages of spectrum
while at the same time not allowing their rivals to gain an
advantage, had hotly contested the terms of the auction.
Ofcom made some concession to Vodafone and O2, which already
own the most efficient sub-1 GHz spectrum, earlier this year
after they complained about a proposed system of caps and floors
that they said favoured Everything Everywhere and Three.
But the operators broadly welcomed the publication of the
rules as an important step in bringing 4G to Britain.
"Ofcom appears to have created a mechanism to deliver the
spectrum needed to run competitive 4G services and we welcome
the work it has done," a Vodafone UK spokesman said.
Everything Everywhere said: "While there are still some
elements of today's proposals which we don't think are in the
interests of competition or consumers ... we recognise that we
need to get this process moving now before the UK falls further
behind the rest of the world."
It wants to use some of its existing spectrum for 4G
services, something the regulator had said it is minded to
allow.
"The next milestone will be the regulator's response to our
request to roll out 4G over our existing 1800 MHz spectrum
without further delay," it said.
Mobile operators are expected to start rolling out 4G
networks using the auctioned spectrum from the middle of 2013,
and to start offering 4G services to consumers later that year,
Ofcom said.
Countries which already have 4G services include the United
States, South Korea and Sweden, while other European countries
such as Germany are beginning to roll them out.