LONDON Feb 20 The British government will receive a 2.34 billion pound ($3.6 billion) windfall from airwaves auctioned for 4G superfast mobile broadband, as all existing four operators won spectrum.

Mobile operators Vodafone, O2, EE and Three all successfully bid, as did fixed-line operator BT, regulator Ofcom said on Wednesday.

The Treasury had penciled in total proceeds of 3.5 billion from the sell-off.

There is a final stage in the process to determine where in the 800 MHz and 2.6 GHz bands each winning bidder's new spectrum will be located, for which bidding will take place shortly, it said.