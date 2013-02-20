LONDON Feb 20 The British government will
receive a 2.34 billion pound ($3.6 billion) windfall from
airwaves auctioned for 4G superfast mobile broadband, as all
existing four operators won spectrum.
Mobile operators Vodafone, O2, EE
and Three all successfully bid, as did
fixed-line operator BT, regulator Ofcom said on
Wednesday.
The Treasury had penciled in total proceeds of 3.5 billion
from the sell-off.
There is a final stage in the process to determine where in
the 800 MHz and 2.6 GHz bands each winning bidder's new spectrum
will be located, for which bidding will take place shortly, it
said.