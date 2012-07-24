LONDON, July 24 British telecoms regulator Ofcom
said on Tuesday that the auction of spectrum for 4G services
would get under way by the end of the year, laying the path for
the next-generation mobile services to be rolled out in 2013.
The plans should see 4G services, which offer high-speed
data speeds for mobile Internet, reach at least 98 percent of
the population, the regulator said.
Ofcom, which has had to strike a balance between promoting
competition in the market, extending coverage to as many people
as possible and raising money for the government, said some of
the available spectrum had been reserved for a fourth national
wholesaler other than the three largest operators.
The regulator said this could be taken up by 3, owned by
Hutchison, the smallest player behind Everything
Everywhere, owned by France Telecom and Deutsche
Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica's
O2.
Ofcom said it expected the auction process to start before
the end of this year before bidding starts, likely to be in
early 2013.
Mobile operators are expected to start rolling out 4G
networks using the auctioned spectrum from the middle of 2013,
and to start offering 4G services to consumers later that year,
it said.