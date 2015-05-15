LONDON May 15 Britain's telecoms regulator
Ofcom has proposed opening up BT's fibre networks to
other operators to improve competition in the market which
provides large businesses and mobile and broadband companies
with high-speed data links.
The regulator said the proposals concerned the 2 billion
pound ($3.15 billion) market for "leased lines" which are used
by companies, universities, schools and other public bodies to
move around large amounts of electronic information.
"To ensure that businesses have effective choice, and to
encourage competition and innovation, Ofcom is proposing a new
requirement on BT - the largest supplier in the market, upon
whose network many competitors' services rely - to supply 'dark
fibre' in areas outside central London," Ofcom said.
The fibre-optic cables provide a service referred to as
"dark fibre" which are currently "lit" by BT's electronic
equipment. Under the new proposals, they would be able to be
"lit" by a rival operator's equipment.
BT's competitors include TalkTalk and BSkyB
.
The proposals made on Friday would be subject to
consultation, with a final decision published next year.
($1 = 0.6341 pounds)
