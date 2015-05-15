* Proposes allowing BT's rivals access to business lines
* BT says move will undermine investment
* Rivals say will increase competition, innovation
(Adds BT, TalkTalk comments, shares)
By Sarah Young and Paul Sandle
LONDON, May 15 Britain's telecoms regulator
Ofcom said BT's fibre network should be opened to other
operators to improve competition in high-speed data links for
large businesses and mobile and broadband companies.
Ofcom's proposals concern the 2 billion pound ($3.2 billion)
market for dedicated leased lines that are used by companies as
well as universities, schools and other public bodies to move
around large amounts of electronic information.
"To ensure that businesses have effective choice, and to
encourage competition and innovation, Ofcom is proposing a new
requirement on BT -- the largest supplier in the market, upon
whose network many competitors' services rely -- to supply 'dark
fibre' in areas outside central London," Ofcom said on Friday.
Dark fibre refers to connections that are not live until an
operator connects its equipment to them.
Broadband companies TalkTalk, Sky,
business telecoms providers COLT and GTC, and mobile
operators Vodafone, 3 and EE
, said last year they wanted business lines opened up.
BT's network company Openreach provides access to its fibre
on a wholesale basis. Ofcom said its new proposals would enable
competitors to put their own equipment at the end of each
dedicated fibre line, a change that would drive innovation.
BT said it already provided a level playing field that
allowed hundreds of companies, large and small, to compete.
"Mandating dark fibre risks favouring a few companies that
have the greatest capability to deploy it, to the disadvantage
of all other firms," a spokesman said.
"It will undermine investment -- as a number of service
providers have warned -- and it would also increase costs,
divert resources and add more complexity just when we're
beginning to make progress on improving service," he said.
TalkTalk, however, said BT had been able to get away with
delivering poor service to businesses at inflated prices.
"These recommendations will help drive competition into the
commercial market and improve the service they receive," the
company said, adding it was vital prices were set at the right
levels for competitors to access the network.
Shares in BT fell 1 percent in early trade, before
recovering to trade flat at 465 pence by 0936 GMT.
The proposals, which do not cover consumer fibre
connections, will be subject to consultation, with a final
decision published next year.
($1 = 0.6341 pounds)
