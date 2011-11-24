LONDON Nov 24 British telecoms regulator
Ofcom said on Thursday broadband suppliers should be clearer
about how they manage traffic on their networks and the speeds
users can expect to achieve.
Most Internet Service Providers (ISPs), including BT,
Virgin Media <VMED,O> and TalkTalk, restrict the speed
of some bandwidth-heavy services such as peer-to-peer file
sharing to help protect the performance of their networks.
They started voluntarily publishing data on traffic
management earlier this year, but Ofcom wants them to make it
clearer to consumers or else it will force them to make changes.
"How ISPs control access to the internet affects us all and
it is important that we are able to understand how our access
might be restricted," Ofcom Chief Executive Ed Richards said.
"Ofcom is now looking to the ISPs to ensure that transparent
information is available, and will consider intervening if it
does not see improvements."
The regulator said traffic management was in general
beneficial, but it could cause concern, if for example, it was
used by ISPs to target competing services without its users
knowing.
It said ISPs should make information available at the point
of sale about the speed consumers should expect, the impact of
traffic management, and whether any specific services would be
blocked.
BSkyB, which does not manage traffic on its own
network, said it welcomed the call for full openness and
transparency on ISP traffic management policies.
