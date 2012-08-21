* Regulator allows reallocation of EE's spectrum
* Says decision swayed by new spectrum auction
* EE to launch a third brand in Britain by year-end
* EE agrees to sell some spectrum to Three
* Vodafone, Three, O2 say could distort competition
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Aug 21 Britain's biggest mobile
operator, Everything Everywhere (EE), won approval to provide
next generation 4G services while its rivals have to wait, with
regulators saying the benefits to consumers outweighed the risks
of unfair competition.
The operator, a joint venture between France Telecom's
Orange and Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile, said
in February it wanted to start rolling out the first 4G services
in Britain by the end of the year.
Rivals such as Vodafone protested that EE had an
unfair advantage because only EE's allocation of the 1800 MHz
radio frequency can be reconfigured to handle 4G, while they
must wait to buy new licences in the next auction of
frequencies.
Britain has fallen behind the United States, Asia and parts
of Scandinavia in developing 4G networks, which offer much
higher connection speeds for services such as video.
Regulator Ofcom, which said in March it was minded to
approve EE's application, said its decision had been swayed by
the firm prospect of the auction, which is set to begin later
this year after prolonged wrangling between operators over the
terms.
"Everything Everywhere 1800 MHz licences would deliver
significant benefits to consumers, and ... there is no material
risk that those benefits will be outweighed by a distortion of
competition," Ofcom said on Tuesday.
The regulator said EE could start offering 4G services from
Sept. 11, although the timing was up to the company.
Following the long-awaited decision, EE said later on
Tuesday it had agreed to sell two chunks of its spectrum to
Britain's smallest operator, Hutchison Whampoa's
Three, to fulfil a requirement imposed by the European
Commission when EE was formed in 2010.
It did not disclose the value of the deal.
Three's chief executive, Dave Dyson, said acquiring the EE
spectrum would more than double the capacity available on its
network for customers who were using more and more data.
"New spectrum, supported by further committed technology
spend, is a clear signal that we are committed to maintain our
lead as the network built for the mobile Internet," he said.
NEW BRAND
EE said it would launch a new brand by the end of the year
in addition to Orange and T-Mobile. The new brand would not
share the Everything Everywhere name of the parent group, a
spokesman said. He would not say whether the brand would be
dedicated solely to 4G services.
Ofcom already set a precedent in 2011 for allowing operators
to re-use airwaves for new services by ruling that 2G spectrum
could be used for 3G services.
Analysts at Espirito Santo Investment Bank said EE would get
a temporary commercial advantage as it may be able to market 4G
branded services ahead of the other UK mobile operators.
Vodafone and Telefonica's O2 were united in their
condemnation of the ruling, with the former describing its
reaction as "frankly shocked" and the latter as "hugely
disappointed".
"The regulator has shown a careless disregard for the best
interests of consumers, businesses and the wider economy through
its refusal to properly regard the competitive distortion
created by allowing one operator to run services before the
ground has been laid for a fully competitive 4G market," a
Vodafone spokesman said.
Vodafone said the timing of the decision was bizarre given
that EE had sold some of its spectrum to Three.
"This means the balance in the auction will fundamentally
change," the spokesman said.
"The regulator has spent several years refusing to carry out
a fair and open auction. Now its decision today has granted the
two most vociferous complainants during that entire process a
massive incentive to further delay it," the spokesman added.
O2 said the announcement meant the majority of customers
would be excluded from the first wave of digital services.