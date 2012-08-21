LONDON Aug 21 Telecoms regulator Ofcom has
approved mobile phone operator Everything Everywhere's bid to
use its existing airwaves to deliver next generation 4G
services, saying the benefits to consumers outweighed any risk
of unfair competition.
The operator, a British joint venture between France
Telecom's Orange and Deutsche Telekom's
T-Mobile, would be allowed to offer services from Sept. 11,
Ofcom said on Tuesday, although the timing was up to Everything
Everywhere.
The regulator said its decision had been swayed by the
forthcoming auction of 4G spectrum, which is set to begin later
this year, allowing competing operators to roll out services
from 2013.
"Everything Everywhere 1800 MHz licences would deliver
significant benefits to consumers, and that there is no material
risk that those benefits will be outweighed by a distortion of
competition," it said.