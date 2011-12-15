LONDON, Dec 15 - British media regulator Ofcom has
decided not to refer the television advertising trading market
for a full competition review after finding that the system was
functioning properly, it said on Thursday.
Ofcom in June opened a consultation on whether the way TV
advertising was bought and sold could prevent, restrict or
distort competition.
"Having reviewed the evidence and submissions, we do not
believe there is a strong case to suggest that there is
significant detriment to consumers -- whether TV viewers,
advertisers or consumers of products advertised on TV," it said.
Areas that the regulator looked at included price
transparency, bundling of airtime for sales and innovation.