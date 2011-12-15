LONDON, Dec 15 - British media regulator Ofcom has decided not to refer the television advertising trading market for a full competition review after finding that the system was functioning properly, it said on Thursday.

Ofcom in June opened a consultation on whether the way TV advertising was bought and sold could prevent, restrict or distort competition.

"Having reviewed the evidence and submissions, we do not believe there is a strong case to suggest that there is significant detriment to consumers -- whether TV viewers, advertisers or consumers of products advertised on TV," it said.

Areas that the regulator looked at included price transparency, bundling of airtime for sales and innovation.