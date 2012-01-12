* Ofcom drops auction protection for largest operator
* Says wants to see 4 operators in the market
By Kate Holton
LONDON, Jan 12 - Britain's mobile regulator Ofcom
revised its plans for the country's key spectrum auction on
Thursday, making some concessions to Vodafone and O2
but insisting it would protect the smallest operator to
maintain competition.
Securing fourth-generation (4G) spectrum, released by the
move to digital TV from analogue, is crucial for operators which
need to support the increasing use of bandwidth-hungry
smartphones and tablets.
It is also a rare opportunity for the operators to refresh
the line-up of spectrum they own, as the different frequencies
offer different possibilities such as rural or urban coverage
and require different levels of investment, meaning the terms
have been hotly contested.
Vodafone and O2, owned by Telefonica, which already own the
most efficient sub-1 gigahertz spectrum, had objected to a
proposed system of caps and floors that they said favoured
Everything Everywhere , the biggest operator,
and Three, the smallest.
Ofcom said on Thursday it was now less concerned about
Everything Everywhere, a France Telecom-Deutsche Telekom joint
venture, and would no longer seek to reserve sub-1 GHz for the
market leader, meaning it would have to compete on price if it
wants the crucial spectrum.
Ofcom said it remained determined however to ensure that
four operators remained in the market, meaning it would reserve
spectrum for Three, and it now expects coverage to extend to 98
percent of the country with 4G.
In focusing on promoting competition and a large roll-out,
analysts say the money raised will be lower than could otherwise
have been expected. Forecasts range from 2 billion to 4 billion
pounds.
INCREASING PRICES
Analysts said the new proposals were as expected,
potentially negative for Everything Everywhere, positive for 3
and probably acceptable to Vodafone and O2. They could also make
the auction for the sub 1 GHz spectrum more intense.
"From this, Ofcom's second consultation, it's clear that
Ofcom continues to value Three's disruptive nature and wants to
in effect guarantee its existence post-auction," Ovum analyst
Matthew Howett said. "However it considers that Everything
Everywhere has sufficient spectrum available not to be protected
in the same way.
"The decisions they take now are likely to affect the level
of competition in the sector for at least a decade. Striking a
balance was never going to be easy."
Three welcomed the proposals and urged the regulator to
proceed as quickly as possible while the other operators said
they were still analysing the proposals.
Robin Bienenstock, senior analyst at Bernstein, said there
was another alternative. Everything Everywhere agreed to sell
some 1800 MHz spectrum as part of their deal to merge, meaning
that Three could acquire that spectrum if it deems it cheaper.
That would leave the three largest operators to buy the most
efficient sub-1 GHz spectrum, and improve their network
offerings.
"Because of their current spectrum holdings, and/or the much
lower risk that these national wholesalers would fail to acquire
further spectrum in the auction, we do not consider it necessary
to reserve any spectrum for Everything Everywhere, Telefonica or
Vodafone," Ofcom said in a statement.
Analysts and politicians have warned that Britain risks
falling behind in the international roll-out for 4G technology
if the operators continue to contest the rules.
Many major European countries have already completed their
auctions, and in the United States, Scandinavia and elsewhere 4G
networks are already being built or in place.
Ofcom has already delayed the auction and it is now expected
to happen in the fourth quarter of this year.