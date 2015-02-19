(Adds details)
LONDON Feb 19 Mobile phone networks could pay
lower fees to the government for using airwaves, British
telecoms regulator Ofcom said on Thursday, after it recalculated
the value of some blocks of spectrum following a 4G auction two
years ago.
Operators EE, owned by Deutsche Telekom and
Orange, Telefonica's O2, Vodafone and
Hutchison's Three, could see their total annual fees
fall by 10 percent on Ofcom's previous proposal to a combined
223 million pounds ($3445 million) a year, the regulator said.
The proposed reductions come after the operators agreed to
improve coverage in rural areas, although Ofcom said their
pledges were unlikely to have a major impact on the value of the
spectrum.
The mobile operators agreed in December to spend some 5
billion pounds to extend guaranteed voice and text coverage to
90 percent of the country by 2017, halving the area affected by
patchy signal coverage.
Ofcom said it was open to considering alternative views on
the impact of the operators' decision to spend more on their
networks in its consultation, which closes on April 17.
The British mobile operator industry is undergoing a period
of consolidation after BT sealed a deal this month to buy
EE, becoming Britain's dominant communications company and
prompting rivals to call on regulators to intervene.
($1 = 0.6472 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Liisa Tuhkanen)