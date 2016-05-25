China stocks mixed, concerns over policy tightening linger; Hong Kong up
SHANGHAI, May 23 China's main stock indexes were mixed on Tuesday morning, with gains in financials only partially soothing lingering concerns over policy tightening steps.
May 25 Britain's telecommunications regulator said it would not impose new price controls on Royal Mail Plc's wholesale or retail products, citing the declining letters market and increased competition in parcels.
Regulator Ofcom said last July that Royal Mail had breached competition law by proposing wholesale prices that were more expensive for firms looking to run a rival delivery service. (reut.rs/23X18md)
Royal Mail said it was reviewing Ofcom's proposals and would issue a further announcement in due course. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
SHANGHAI, May 23 China's main stock indexes were mixed on Tuesday morning, with gains in financials only partially soothing lingering concerns over policy tightening steps.
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of an ongoing clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.