LONDON, July 28 Britain's postal regulator Ofcom
said on Tuesday it believed Royal Mail had breached
competition law by proposing wholesale prices that were designed
to be more expensive for any firm looking to run a rival mail
delivery service.
The price changes for bulk mail delivery services, whereby
other postal firms pass letters collected from large businesses
to Royal Mail for sorting and delivery, were set out in January
2014, but claimed to be anti-competitive by Whistl - a company
looking to rival Royal Mail by delivering some mail itself.
The price changes were suspended and have since been
withdrawn by Royal Mail, while Whistl has ended plans to launch
a delivery network.
Ofcom said on Tuesday it was of the view that the price
changes included unlawful price discrimination, whereby higher
amounts would have been charged to customers that competed with
Royal Mail in delivery than to those that did not, thereby
posing a deterrent to competition.
Ofcom said its initial view had been sent to Royal Mail in a
statement of objections and that the postal firm could now make
representations to it before it takes a final decision.
Ofcom said in June it would review the regulation of Royal
Mail after the recent withdrawal of rival Whistl from the direct
delivery letter market left it with no national competition.
Shares in Royal Mail fell 2 percent in early deals to 492.5
pence.
The company said it was disappointed by the announcement,
and it would submit a robust defence to Ofcom.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment, Editing by Paul Sandle)