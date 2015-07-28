(Adds shares, background)
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, July 28 Britain's postal regulator Ofcom
said Royal Mail has breached competition law by
proposing wholesale prices that were designed to be more
expensive for any firm looking to run a rival mail delivery
service.
The dispute is the latest in a line of headaches for Royal
Mail. Last month Ofcom announced it would also review the
regulation of Royal Mail, while it faces declining volumes in
its letters business and slower than expected growth in parcels.
Shares in the firm fell 2.9 percent in early trade, the
biggest fall on the FTSE 100 Index.
The price changes for bulk mail delivery services, whereby
other postal firms pass letters collected from large businesses
to Royal Mail for sorting and delivery, were set out in January
2014, but claimed to be anti-competitive by Whistl -- a company
looking to rival Royal Mail by delivering some mail itself.
The price changes were never implemented after being
suspended following Whistl's complaint and later withdrawn.
Whistl, owned by Dutch-based PostNL, has since ended
plans to launch a delivery network after funding issues.
Ofcom said on Tuesday it was of the view that the price
changes included unlawful price discrimination, whereby higher
amounts would have been charged to customers that competed with
Royal Mail in delivery than to those that did not, thereby
posing a deterrent to competition.
Ofcom said its initial view had been sent to Royal Mail in a
statement of objections and that the postal firm could now make
representations to it before it takes a final decision.
The regulator has the power to fine Royal Mail up to 10
percent of its 9.4 billion pound ($14.62 billion) group revenue.
Royal Mail said the pricing changes were fully compliant
with competition law and that it would submit a robust defence
to Ofcom in due course.
Ofcom said in June it would review the regulation of Royal
Mail after the recent withdrawal of rival Whistl from the direct
delivery letter market left it with no national competition.
($1 = 0.6431 pounds)
