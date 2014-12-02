* Ofcom says universal postal service not under threat

* Starts broader review of Royal Mail efficiencies

* Separately outlines new access mail price proposals

* Royal Mail shares down 3 pct (Adds comments, details)

By Neil Maidment

LONDON, Dec 2 Royal Mail's hopes of being shielded from a new rival were dashed on Tuesday when Britain's postal regulator Ofcom said it would not overhaul rules for direct mail delivery.

Royal Mail, required by law to deliver Britain's mail six days a week at uniform prices, had claimed delivery services by Whistl jeopardised its own as the rival could focus on densely populated, profitable, easy to serve areas.

Having reviewed the market and business plans of both firms, Ofcom said Royal Mail's ability to meet its obligations was not impeded by competition and was, in fact, an incentive to become more efficient.

Ofcom said Royal Mail had not made any productivity gains since last year, and was behind its own targets.

Shares in Royal Mail, privatised last year, fell 3 percent to 405.5p at 1545 GMT, the bigger faller on the FTSE 100 Index.

Whistl's aspirations are one of many pressures facing Royal Mail, such as declining letter volumes in a social media age and rising competition in parcels, which are considered key to the company's prospects.

The firm said it was disappointed Ofcom did not share its view of the Whistl threat and noted it had been cutting costs for years.

"Royal Mail's efficiency measures mean that more than 50,000 colleagues have left the company since 2003 and at least 3,000 people are expected to leave the business this financial year."

The Communication Workers Union, which represents most postal staff, described Ofcom's decision as "astonishing" and called for a judicial review of the regulator for failing to protect the universal service.

Like other companies, Dutch-owned Whistl, formerly known as TNT Post UK, collects and sorts mail before paying Royal Mail to deliver it through its network.

However, since April 2012, the firm has been delivering mail itself in more profitable areas such as Manchester and London and plans to deliver to about 42 percent of UK addresses by 2019, up from 0.5 percent in 2013-14.

Royal Mail says Whistl's "cherry picking" of the best areas was harmful to its universal service obligation and could reduce its revenues by more than 200 million pounds ($314 million).

Ofcom also outlined proposals for new rules on prices Royal Mail can charge competitors to deliver mail through its network, which would take into account delivery costs in certain parts of the United Kingdom and allow the firm to make a fair profit.

(1 US dollar = 0.6363 British pound) (Editing by David Clarke)