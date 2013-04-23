LONDON, April 23 Britain's telecoms regulator is
proposing to change the way it will allocate the next batch of
airwaves to be made available to mobile operators facing
burgeoning demand for mobile data.
Telecoms operators have previously paid billions of pounds
to secure long leases on the best chunks of airwaves, known as
the real estate of the mobile industry, most recently in the 4G
auction.
But Ofcom Chief Executive Ed Richards said the industry
would have to become more flexible on the terms of spectrum
ownership to solve problems such as interference and the
changing dynamics of the industry.
That means operators could own specific parts of spectrum
for shorter lengths of time as newer demands emerge, he said.
But the flip side for consumers is that, with spectrum
changing hands more often, products such as handsets and tablets
would need to be updated and retuned, and could become obsolete
faster.
"At every stage, industry and consumers will need to modify
their expectations in relation to the spectrum certainties of
the past," he said at the Telecoms Regulation Forum on Tuesday.
A consultation on the changes is expected to be launched by
Ofcom on Wednesday as part of its strategy to eventually
reallocate the 700 MHz spectrum, some of which is used for
television broadcasting to mobile services, in about 2020.