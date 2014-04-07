TEL AVIV, April 7 Israeli businesswoman Liora Ofer on Monday denied a media report that she plans to sell a 19 percent stake in Mizrahi Tefahot Bank, Israel's fourth largest bank.

"I am not selling the bank, period," Ofer said in a statement. "The bank is one of the most prized assets of Ofer Investments."

TheMarker financial news website reported that Ofer had decided to sell Ofer Investments' stake and maintain her holdings in shopping mall operator Melisron Ltd. Ofer's cousin owns another 3 percent of Mizrahi.

"I am amazed at this article, no one sought my reaction," Ofer said.

Under new government regulations aimed at reducing the concentration of economic power in Israel, conglomerates will no longer be able to hold both significant financial and non-financial assets. Therefore, Ofer is expected to have to choose between Mizrahi and Melisron in the coming years.

Mizrahi has a market value of 10.8 billion shekels ($3.10 billion). Its shares were down 1.2 percent to 46.17 shekels in morning trade in Tel Aviv.

The Ofers are part of the controlling shareholder group in the bank, which also includes the Wertheim family with a 22.4 percent stake.

($1 = 3.4818 Israeli Shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)