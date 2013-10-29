(The writer is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Oct 29 Lance Cothern remembers when he
finally hit the tipping point with office fundraisers.
It was just last year, and the Florida panhandle
manufacturing company where he worked had become a hot bed of
collections activities. Then the firm passed around cards
offering to skim a percentage of every paycheck for a particular
charity.
"That's when I drew the line," said the 26-year-old
accountant, who says he prefers to select his own charities. "I
can't support everybody."
After all, it's not just nonprofit drives that are making
workplace claims on your cash these days. Birthdays. Going-away
parties. Baby showers. Welcome-to-the-company lunches. Work
anniversaries. Kids' school sales. And on and on.
"It might be popcorn for the Boy Scouts, or cookies for the
Girl Scouts," says Cothern, who declined to identify his firm
and also blogs about his finances at moneylifeandmore.com. "Or
you have to guess when a baby will be born, and give the
proceeds to the parents. Or you pay up $5 to wear jeans on
Friday, and donate the money to charity.
"I probably get a request like that every week or two,
averaging in the $10-$20 range. It's not cheap."
It's worse at holiday time. Roughly 74 percent of companies
participate in year-end charitable drives, according to the
Society for Human Resource Management, in Alexandria, Virginia.
That doesn't count the charitable causes that co-workers
circulate on their own.
Workers also feel peer pressure to give gifts to their
colleagues, bosses and underlings, with 12 percent of those who
do give laying out $100 or more in workplace gifts, according to
staffing firm Accounting Principals.
In the old days, companies often had entertainment budgets
to cover costs for such celebrations. But in today's
penny-pinching workplace, such expenses more likely come
straight out of employee pockets.
"Companies are not doing much of that anymore, and people
are having to pick up the slack," said Jacqueline Whitmore,
president of The Protocol School of Palm Beach and author of
"Business Class: Etiquette Essentials for Success at Work".
In one survey by the staffing firm OfficeTeam, 75 percent of
executives reported that their employees were being tapped to
cover costs like birthdays, retirements and anniversaries at
least once a year.
But salaries have not kept up with the rising cost of
cupcakes or the rising pace at which inter-office envelopes are
sent from one cubicle to the next. Americans' inflation-adjusted
incomes dropped 7 percent from 2000-2010, according to the
Census Bureau.
At some point, though, a line has to be drawn. "You do have
to pick and choose," says Whitmore. Here are some ways to do
that without causing inter-office strife.
- Set a cap. Give yourself a strict budget to cover all
office celebrations. That's what Cothern does, limiting himself
to about $20 a month. "I tell people that I have a budget for
these type of things, and by the time they come around sometimes
I have already spent that budget," he says. "Most people tend to
understand."
- Take a leadership role. If you raise your hand and put
yourself in charge of an office cash drive, you can set the
rules. That's how John Schmoll of Omaha dealt with the myriad
requests coming his way, when he did back-office administration
for mutual fund companies. "I always tried to lead things
myself, in order to keep a handle on spending," said the
39-year-old.
"Sometimes we would arrange a gift exchange with a low
dollar limit. Or in collecting food for a local shelter, we
would collect a very small amount from everybody, then I would
use my Costco membership and go buy in bulk."
- Go small. OK, so you can't afford $20 for every little
party or fundraiser that comes along. But that doesn't
necessarily mean that you can't afford anything at all. Divvying
up your contribution among more causes - a couple of bucks here,
a few there -- will reaffirm you as a team player, without
completely busting your budget.
- Innovate. Instead of celebrating everyone's birthday, have
a once-a-month birthday treat for the whole group, suggests
Barbara Pachter, an etiquette consultant and founder of Pachter
& Associates in Cherry Hill, N.J. "Otherwise, maybe you have 30
people in your department and they are asking for 30 different
contributions. And that can end up being a whole lot of money."
