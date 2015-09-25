BRUSSELS, Sept 25 European Union antitrust regulators opened on Friday an extensive investigation into U.S. office supplier Staples' $6.3 billion bid for rival Office Depot, concerned about price hikes as a result of the deal.

"The transaction could eliminate an important competitor and reduce the choice of suitable suppliers in already concentrated markets, which could lead to price increases," the European Commission said.

It will decide by Feb. 10 whether to clear or block the deal. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)