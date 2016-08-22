(Adds details, share move)
Aug 22 Office Depot Inc said on Monday
Chief Executive Roland Smith would retire, three months after
the second-largest U.S. office supplies retailer and bigger
rival Staples Inc abandoned their planned merger.
Smith would continue as CEO until a replacement was found,
which the company expected by the end of the first quarter of
2017.
Smith, 62, was appointed to the top job in November 2013.
The company also said it would consolidate its retail,
contract, ecommerce and marketing operations under a newly
created role of chief operating officer, North America.
Troy Rice, who led the integration of the Office Depot and
OfficeMax store operations, was named the COO.
The office supplies retailer also appointed Rob Koch to the
newly created position of executive vice president, business
development, to identify new business opportunities.
Koch, currently senior vice president for real estate, will
continue to oversee the company's real estate portfolio, Office
Depot said.
Office Depot said earlier this month it would shut 300 more
stores in the next three years in addition to the 400 stores it
had already closed.
The company's sales have declined for seven straight
quarters amid strong competition from online giant Amazon.com
Inc.
Office Depot's merger with Staples was thwarted in May by
antitrust regulators.
Since then, the company's shares had lost 42 percent of
their value to Friday's close. They were up 1.42 percent at
$3.57 in morning trading on Monday.
Staples Chief Executive Ron Sargent stepped down in June.
(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram and Subrat Patnaik in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila)