Oct 16 Office Depot Inc said it would
cut about 1,100 jobs in Europe as part of a restructuring plan
and expects to reduce annual costs by about $90 million by the
end of 2016.
The office supply retailer had 64,000 employees worldwide as
of Jan. 25.
Office Depot's international division has been undergoing
restructuring, including disposal of assets and streamlining
processes mainly in Europe to better combat competitive
pressures and soft economic conditions in the region.
The company recorded a charge of $28 million related to the
abandonment of a software implementation project in Europe in
the first half of this year.
The latest restructuring is expected to be "substantially
completed" by December 2015 and will result in pretax charges of
about $120 million. Of this, $112 million would be cash
expenditure during 2014 and 2015.
The restructuring charges will consist of about $95 million
of severance pay and other employee termination benefits.
The company, which reported a loss in five out of the last
six years, named turnaround expert Roland Smith as chief
executive last November.
Office Depot's shares, which went up as much as 2.5 percent
to $4.80 in early trading, were trading slightly up at $4.72.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Devika Krishna Kumar in
Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)