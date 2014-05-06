May 6 Office Depot Inc said it would
close at least 400 stores in the United States as shoppers shift
their office supply purchases to e-retailers, mass market chains
and drugstores.
Office Depot, which also reported a quarterly net loss, said
it expects to close 150 stores this year.
The total store closures will generate annual run-rate
savings of at least $75 million by the end of 2016 and will
start adding to profit in 2015, the company said.
Office Depot posted a net loss attributable to common
stockholders of $109 million, or 21 cents per share, for the
first quarter ended March 29.
