Aug 5 Office Depot Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss as costs soared 58 percent and retail same-store sales fell 3 percent in North America, its largest market.

Net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $190 million, or 36 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 28 from $64 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales jumped 59 percent to $3.84 billion.