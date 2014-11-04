Nov 4 Office supply retailer Office Depot Inc
reported its first quarterly profit after three quarters
of losses, and raised its full-year adjusted operating income
forecast.
Net income attributable to common shareholders was $29
million, or 5 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept.
27, compared with $133 million, or 41 cents per share, a year
earlier, when it had a gain from the sale of its Mexico joint
venture.
Revenue rose to $4.1 billion from $2.62 billion after
including sales from its OfficeMax acquisition.
Office Depot raised its 2014 forecast for adjusted operating
income to between $255 million and $265 million. It had earlier
expected not less than $200 million.
(Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by
Feroze Jamal)