Nov 2 Office Depot Inc said it expects
sales to North America businesses to improve in the coming
quarters, potentially signaling an end to falling sales as the
company looks to get back on its feet after its failed Staples
Inc merger.
Shares of the No. 2 office supplies retailer, which also
said it would sell its remaining international operations to
focus on North America, jumped as much as 15 percent in morning
trading on Wednesday, their best day in more than a year and a
half.
