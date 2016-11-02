* Co sees N. America businesses sales trends improving

* Strong start to rebuilding contract sales pipeline-CEO

* Co shopping its remaining international operations

* Shares up 15 pct, set for best day since Feb. 2015 (Adds details on quarterly results, analyst quote)

By Abhijith Ganapavaram

Nov 2 Office Depot Inc said it expects to slow the decline in sales to businesses in North America as it wins new contracts, signaling a pay off in its efforts to regroup after a failed attempt to merge with Staples Inc .

Office Depot has reported seven quarters of falling sales in its 'business solutions division', including a 6 percent drop in the latest third quarter, but the retailer said it expects sales trend to improve throughout 2017.

"We are beginning to win new business and have a strong start to rebuilding our contract sales pipeline," Roland Smith, the outgoing chief executive of the No. 2 office supplies retailer, said on a conference call with analysts.

While Office Depot did not say when it expects sales in the division - nearly half of total third-quarter sales - to increase, any improvement takes on more importance given the company's ongoing efforts to exit its international operations.

Office Depot shares were up about 15 percent at $3.51 on Wednesday, set for their best one-day percentage gain in more than one-and-a-half years.

The company's sales in the business solutions division will likely recover in the second half of 2017 and resume growth sometime in 2018, said Neil Saunders, chief executive of research firm Conlumino.

Office Depot and larger rival Staples mainly compete with each other for contracts to provide pens, paper, file folders and other "consumable office supplies" to Fortune 100 companies.

However, they also have to contend with Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc to sell office supplies to consumers, who are increasingly using lesser stationery than before.

In response, Office Depot and Staples have, in an effort to become nimbler, been closing larger stores and opening smaller-format stores, especially since their attempt to merge fell through in May.

Office Depot is also aiming to shut down its international operations. The company exited Europe last month and on Wednesday said it is looking for buyers for its operations in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and mainland China.

The company's third-quarter total sales fell 6.9 percent to $2.84 billion. Its net income rose to $44 million from $6 million a year earlier, which included charges related to merger deals with OfficeMax and Staples. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto and Savio D'Souza)