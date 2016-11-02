* Co sees N. America businesses sales trends improving
* Strong start to rebuilding contract sales pipeline-CEO
* Co shopping its remaining international operations
* Shares up 15 pct, set for best day since Feb. 2015
(Adds details on quarterly results, analyst quote)
By Abhijith Ganapavaram
Nov 2 Office Depot Inc said it expects
to slow the decline in sales to businesses in North America as
it wins new contracts, signaling a pay off in its efforts to
regroup after a failed attempt to merge with Staples Inc
.
Office Depot has reported seven quarters of falling sales in
its 'business solutions division', including a 6 percent drop in
the latest third quarter, but the retailer said it expects sales
trend to improve throughout 2017.
"We are beginning to win new business and have a strong
start to rebuilding our contract sales pipeline," Roland Smith,
the outgoing chief executive of the No. 2 office supplies
retailer, said on a conference call with analysts.
While Office Depot did not say when it expects sales in the
division - nearly half of total third-quarter sales - to
increase, any improvement takes on more importance given the
company's ongoing efforts to exit its international operations.
Office Depot shares were up about 15 percent at $3.51 on
Wednesday, set for their best one-day percentage gain in more
than one-and-a-half years.
The company's sales in the business solutions division will
likely recover in the second half of 2017 and resume growth
sometime in 2018, said Neil Saunders, chief executive of
research firm Conlumino.
Office Depot and larger rival Staples mainly compete with
each other for contracts to provide pens, paper, file folders
and other "consumable office supplies" to Fortune 100 companies.
However, they also have to contend with Amazon.com Inc
and Wal-Mart Stores Inc to sell office supplies
to consumers, who are increasingly using lesser stationery than
before.
In response, Office Depot and Staples have, in an effort to
become nimbler, been closing larger stores and opening
smaller-format stores, especially since their attempt to merge
fell through in May.
Office Depot is also aiming to shut down its international
operations. The company exited Europe last month and on
Wednesday said it is looking for buyers for its operations in
Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and mainland China.
The company's third-quarter total sales fell 6.9 percent to
$2.84 billion. Its net income rose to $44 million from $6
million a year earlier, which included charges related to merger
deals with OfficeMax and Staples.
(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by
Martina D'Couto and Savio D'Souza)