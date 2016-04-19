By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, April 19
WASHINGTON, April 19 No. 1 office supply store
Staples Inc and its biggest rival Office Depot Inc
have both touted the office supply market as having just
two major players, the U.S. government argued on Tuesday as it
tried to get a court to prevent the two from merging.
The Federal Trade Commission was in U.S. District Court for
the District of Columbia, seeking a preliminary injunction to
block the proposed $6.3 billion transaction until an FTC
administrative judge can review a complaint the commission filed
in December aimed at stopping it.
A preliminary injunction could kill the deal since
protracted litigation makes it difficult for companies to hold a
merger together.
Arguing for the FTC, attorney Tara Reinhart pointed to
evidence from the companies themselves that each considers the
other its biggest rival.
She pointed to a memo written by an Office Depot executive
about the merger with Office Max in which the executive said:
"Look out Staples! Here we come, bigger and stronger!!!"
In another memo, an Office Depot executive tells a customer
that if the merger with Staples is approved, the customer's
options will "dwindle to one."
Reinhart also cited a statement by Staples CEO Ron Sargent,
who said the office supply business was now "two major
companies."
The FTC litigator also addressed assertions by Staples that
the FTC's definition of the office supply market improperly
failed to include ink and toner, which she acknowledged are more
widely available through companies like Canon and Xerox.
She said the ink and toner argument was not relevant to the
FTC's case. "That's a diversion," she said.
She further argued that Amazon.com Inc was not yet
at a point where it would negotiate prices or offer services
that big, powerful companies demanded in order for them to hire
the online retailer as their primary vendor for office supplies.
Staples and Office Depot are fighting the preliminary
injunction, arguing that they face stiff competition from
manufacturers selling directly, as well as from e-commerce
companies and big box stores.
Staples' lawyer, Diane Sullivan, who previously argued that
her client feared Amazon, was scheduled to present closing
arguments later on Tuesday.
The FTC stopped a merger attempt between the same two
companies in 1997. But Staples was emboldened to make this offer
for Office Depot in 2015 after that chain succeeded in buying
No. 3 OfficeMax in November 2013.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by David Gregorio)