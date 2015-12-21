(Adds background, shares)
Dec 21 Office supply retailer Staples Inc
said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission had rejected its
raised offer to divest up to $1.25 billion of commercial
contracts to secure approval for its acquisition of smaller
rival Office Depot Inc.
Staples, which had initially offered to divest contracts of
more than $500 million, said on Monday that it was willing to
continue talks with the FTC to address the antitrust regulator's
concerns.
"The FTC rejected the company's offer without making a
counteroffer," the No.1 U.S. office supply retailer said in a
statement.
Staples shares rose more than 1 percent to $9.41 in early
trading, while Office Depot shares gained about 1 percent to
$5.47.
The FTC moved this month to block the deal for the second
time - having prevented a combination of the top two U.S. office
supply retailers in 1997 - saying a deal could lead to higher
prices for small commercial customers.
Office Depot, which bought smaller rival OfficeMax in
November 2013 without any divestitures, received a buyout offer
from Staples again in February this year.
Canada's Competition Bureau has also said it will challenge
the proposed transaction. The deal, which is also being
investigated by European regulators, has been approved in China,
Australia and New Zealand.
(Reporting by Kirti Pandey)