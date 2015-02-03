Feb 3 Office-supply chains Staples Inc
and Office Depot Inc are in advanced talks to merge, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
The price and structure of the proposed deal couldn't be
learned and there is no guarantee a deal will be reached, the
newspaper reported. (on.wsj.com/1EC6niR)
Staples has a market value of about $11 billion, while
Office Depot has a market value of about $4.1 billion.
Last month, activist investor Starboard Value LP called for
the two companies to merge, saying a combined entity would lead
to greater savings.
A merger would help fend off intense competition from online
retailers such as Amazon.com Inc and big-box chains
such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc that sell the same core
office supplies, such as paper and ink toner, for less.
The combination of the two would likely get a close look
from antitrust regulators, the Journal said.
Office Depot and Staples were not immediately available for
comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
Regulators nixed Staples' attempt to buy Office Depot in
1997, citing antitrust concerns.
The FTC approved Office Depot's $976 million acquisition of
OfficeMax in 2013 without the need to close stores, citing
increased competition in the office supply industry.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)