BRIEF-Maya Gold & Silver reports resignation of CFO
Feb 20 Office Depot Inc : * Say enters into merger agreement with OfficeMax * To issue 2.69 new shares of stock for each OfficeMax share * Says new company to have equal number of Office Depot and OfficeMax board
members
OTTAWA, May 31 The Canadian government will give around C$850 million ($630 million) in aid to help the softwood lumber industry after the United States imposed duties on exports, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.