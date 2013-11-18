BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
Nov 18 Office Depot Inc : * Says CEO Roland Smith will receive an annual base salary of $1.4 million -
SEC filing * Says beginning in 2014, Roland Smith will be eligible to receive an annual
target bonus of 150% of his base salary * Says smith will also be eligible to receive an initial performance bonus of
up to $2 million on March 15, 2014 * Source text for Eikon:* Further company coverage
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: