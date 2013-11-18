Nov 18 Office Depot Inc : * Says CEO Roland Smith will receive an annual base salary of $1.4 million -

SEC filing * Says beginning in 2014, Roland Smith will be eligible to receive an annual

target bonus of 150% of his base salary * Says smith will also be eligible to receive an initial performance bonus of

up to $2 million on March 15, 2014 * Source text for Eikon:* Further company coverage