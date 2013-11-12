By Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK Nov 12 No. 2 U.S. office supply
retailer Office Depot Inc named Roland Smith, the former
head of the U.S. unit of supermarkets operator Delhaize Group,
as its new chief executive on Tuesday, hoping to tap his
expertise in integrating and turning around businesses.
Smith orchestrated the successful integration of the major
supermarket chains owned by Delhaize, and improved profits by
arranging the sale of three of them. Smith also played a key
role in combining restaurant chain Wendy's with Arby's.
Smith also led operational turnarounds at American Golf
Corporation, the world's largest owner and operator of golf
courses, and AMF, the world's largest owner and operator of
bowling centers, Office Depot said in a statement on Tuesday.
The news came a week after Office Depot closed its $976
million deal to buy rival OfficeMax Inc. The deal aims
at cutting costs, consolidating stores, boosting clout with
suppliers and improving their chances of fighting market leader
Staples Inc, as well as online and discount rivals.
Office Depot's Neil Austrian and OfficeMax's Ravi Saligram,
who served as co-CEOs of the combined entity for a week and CEOs
of the respective companies before that, have resigned and
stepped down from the board, according to the statement.