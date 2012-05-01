* Q1 EPS ex-items 5 cents, in line with Street view

* Sales fall 3.4 pct to $2.87 billion

NEW YORK May 1 Office Depot Inc reported a quarterly profit versus a year-ago loss as the second-largest U.S. office supply retailer kept a tight lid on costs to offset weak sales.

Net earnings were $41 million, or 14 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with a year-ago loss of $15 million, or 5 cents a share.

Excluding one-time charges, debt extinguishment costs and a favorable pension settlement, the profit was 5 cents a share, in line with analysts' average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales fell 3.4 percent to $2.87 billion, while analysts expected $2.89 billion.