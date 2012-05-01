* Q1 EPS ex-items 5 cents, in line with Street view

* Sales fall 3.4 pct to $2.87 billion

* Same-store sales down 6 pct in N. America

By Dhanya Skariachan

May 1 Office Depot Inc reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday as the second-largest U.S. office supply retailer kept a tight lid on costs to offset weak sales.

Net earnings were $41 million, or 14 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with a year-earlier loss of $15 million, or 5 cents a share.

Excluding one-time charges, debt extinguishment costs and a favorable pension settlement, the profit was 5 cents a share, in line with the analysts' average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales fell 3.4 percent to $2.87 billion, while analysts expected $2.89 billion.

The company cut operating expenses by $54 million in the quarter.

Sales at 1,096 North American stores open more than a year fell 6 percent on weak demand for computers and related products. Sales of furniture and basic items like paper, ink and toner also declined.

Office Depot faces tough competition from industry leader Staples Inc and smaller rival OfficeMax Inc as well as mass merchants and drugstores.

Many investors look at office-supply retailers as a barometer of economic health because demand for their products is closely tied to white-collar employment rates.

Sales at all three chains have suffered as both corporate customers and other shoppers cut back on discretionary spending, forcing the retailers to rely on cost cuts to boost profits in recent quarters.