Feb 4 Staples Inc, the No. 1 U.S. office supplier, said it would buy its nearest rival Office Depot Inc in a $6.3 billion cash-and-stock deal.

Staples said it would pay $7.25 per share in cash and 0.2188 of its shares for each Office Depot share.