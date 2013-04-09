NEW YORK, April 9 Office Depot Inc and
OfficeMax Inc both received a request for additional
information from the Federal Trade Commission regarding their
proposed merger, they said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
The request, which the U.S. office supply retailers said
they had expected, extends the waiting period under the
Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, and
prevents them from closing the deal until 30 days after they
have "substantially complied" with the request, or the waiting
period is terminated by the FTC.
The companies said they were optimistic about the regulatory
process. They announced the deal on Feb. 20.
Also Tuesday, they said they formed a board committee to
search for a chief executive for the combined company. It will
consider external candidates as well as Office Depot CEO Neil
Austrian and OfficeMax CEO Ravi Saligram.