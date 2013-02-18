JPMorgan raises indirect stake in Moscow bourse to 5 percent
June 1 Moscow Exchange said on Thursday one of JPMorgan Chase's companies had increased its stake to 5 percent in the Micex owner.
NEW YORK Feb 18 Office supply companies OfficeMax Inc and Office Depot Inc are in advanced talks to merge, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The deal is expected to be a stock-for-stock transaction, the Wall Street Journal said on Monday, adding that the precise terms could not be learned.
The deal is not yet done, and talks could still fall apart, the Journal reported. An announcement could come as early as this week, the Journal added, citing the sources.
A spokesperson for each company could not be reached for immediate comment.
* Co, United Autoworkers, Local 600 agreed to extend expiration of labor contact from March 31, 2017 to May 31, 2017 - SEC filing