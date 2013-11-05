By Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK Nov 5 Office Depot Inc on
Tuesday closed its deal to buy smaller rival OfficeMax Inc
but both U.S. office retailers reported third-quarter
results that missed Wall Street's profit targets, underscoring
the challenges the combined company will face.
The retailers also named the two firms' chief executives as
co-CEOs of the combined company while the search continues for a
permanent replacement.
Last week, the retailers received regulatory approval for
their $976 million deal. It aims at cutting costs, consolidating
stores, boosting clout with suppliers and improving their
chances of fighting market leader Staples Inc, as well
as online and discount rivals.
Uncertainty around the timing of the Federal Trade
Commission approval made it challenging to find a new CEO by the
time the deal closed, the committee in charge of the search
said. But it expects to complete the process in the "near
future."
Janney Capital Markets analyst David Strasser had expected
the combined company to name a new CEO today, but did not read
too much into the company not doing so.
"These things don't happen based on a schedule of office.
They happen based on schedules of the people involved," Strasser
said.
Despite the lackluster report cards from the companies due
primarily to weak sales, he said the combined entity "is
ultimately a better company," citing a stronger balance sheet.
The deal is also good for the industry as it will take out
excess capacity, Strasser said.
Neil Austrian, chairman and CEO of Office Depot, and Ravi
Saligram, president and CEO of OfficeMax, will serve as co-CEOs
in the meantime.
The combined company will use the name "Office Depot, Inc"
and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol
ODP. It will continue to operate from both Boca Raton, Florida,
and Naperville, Illinois, until a new CEO is on board and a
final decision on a headquarters location is made.
Office supply stores are fighting a battle for relevance,
with shoppers increasingly buying their paper, toner and
technology online from Amazon.com Inc, drugstores or
mass merchants. Analysts covering office supply stores have long
called for consolidation in what they see as a cluttered sector
whose sales crumbled during the last recession.
BOARD CHANGES
The combined company would have had revenue of about $17
billion for the 12 months ended Sept. 28. It expects to incur
about $200 million in one-time operating costs this year, and up
to an additional $400 million in integration costs and $200
million to $250 million in capital spending over the next three
years.
By the end of the third year following the close of the
merger, it expects cost savings in the upper half of the
previously estimated $400 million to $600 million range.
OfficeMax directors Joseph DePinto and William Montgoris,
and five Office Depot directors, including Kathleen Mason and
Justin Bateman, have decided not to seek appointment to the
combined company's board.
OfficeMax's third-quarter net income fell to $30.4 million,
or 34 cents a share, from $433.0 million, or $4.92 a share, a
year earlier. Excluding store closure charges, merger-related
costs and a host of items, OfficeMax earned 15 cents a share,
falling short of analysts' average estimate of 22 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Office Depot's net income, after preferred stock dividends,
was $133 million, or 41 cents a share in the third quarter,
compared with a net loss on that basis of $70 million, or 25
cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding items, it earned 2
cents a share, missing the estimate of 6 cents a share.