* New deadline is 10 days after annual meeting date is
announced
* Original date had been Feb. 25
(Adds background on BC Partners holdings, Starboard's holdings,
updates stock prices)
Feb 22 Office Depot Inc said on Friday
that following talks with the largest holder of its common
stock, Starboard Value LP, it is extending the deadline for
nominating candidates for its board at its annual meeting.
The move comes two days after the office supplies retailer
announced a planned merger with smaller rival OfficeMax Inc
in an all-stock deal valued at $1.17 billion based on
the companies' share prices on the eve of the deal's
announcement.
Office Depot stockholders will now have until the close of
business on the tenth day after the company announces the date
of its 2013 annual meeting to nominate directors.
The company retailer has not yet set the date of the annual
meeting, but last year it took place in late April.
Before Friday's change, the deadline was Feb. 25. A
spokesman for Office Depot was not immediately available for
comment on the reason for the change.
Starboard Value LP owns 14.8 percent of Office Depot's
common shares, according to Thomson Reuters.
A Starboard spokesman could not immediately be reached for
comment on whether it was considering submitting candidates.
In a November 2012 letter to Office Depot's board, Starboard
criticized Office Depot's voting agreement provisions with BC
Partners Inc, a major investor whose preferred stock, if
converted, would give it a 22 percent stake in Office Depot.
Starboard at the time noted that the voting power of the
company's common shareholders is significantly diluted by the
voting power of the board by virtue of the terms of BC Partners'
preferred stock.
BC Partners currently has two representatives on Office
Depot's board.
Office Depot said on Wednesday that BC Partners said it
would vote in favor of the OfficeMax deal.
At midday prices, the deal was worth $999.2 million, some 15
percent less than it was when announced. OfficeMax shares were
also still trading nearly $1 above the value implied by the
all-stock offer.
Office Depot shares were up 8 percent at $4.30 on Friday
afternoon, while OfficeMax shares were up 7.8 percent at $12.55.
(Reporting by Nadia Damouni and Phil Wahba in New York.
Additional reporting by Michael Erman in New York, and Ben
Berkowitz in Boston; editing by Matthew Lewis)