NEW YORK Aug 7 Office Depot Inc reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss as the No. 2 U.S. office supply retailer was hurt by tepid demand in Europe and the United States.

The net loss widened to $64 million, or 23 cents a share, in the second quarter, from $29 million, or 11 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the loss was 14 cents a share. Analysts, on average, were looking for a loss of 9 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales fell about 7 percent to $2.51 billion, short of the analysts' average estimate of $2.61 billion.