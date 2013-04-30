April 30 No. 2 U.S. office supply retailer Office Depot Inc reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt by slow sales.

The results come as the retailer's board faces heat from its largest shareholder, Starboard Value LP, for being ineffective. The company also awaits investor and regulatory approval for its deal to buy rival OfficeMax Inc.

Office Depot reported a first-quarter net loss $17 million, or 6 cents a share, compared with net earnings of $41 million, or 14 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding merger-related costs, restructuring and asset impairment charges, the earnings were flat. Analysts on average expected a profit of 5 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.