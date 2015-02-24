Feb 24 Office supply retailer Office Depot Inc's
quarterly sales rose nearly 10 percent, helped by the
acquisition of OfficeMax.
The net loss attributable to Office Depot's shareholders
narrowed to $84 million, or 15 cents per share, in the fourth
quarter ended Dec. 27 from $144 million, or 34 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 7 cents per share.
Revenue rose to $3.83 billion from $3.49 billion.
Office Depot and Staples Inc said earlier this
month that they would merge to better compete with online
retailers.
