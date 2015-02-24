* Fourth-qtr sales rise nearly 10 pct to $3.83 bln
* Adj. profit $0.07/share vs. est. $0.04
* North America retail sales fall 7 pct
(Adds legal expenses estimate, updates shares)
Feb 24 Office Depot Inc said it expected
sales to fall this year, mainly due to weak demand for office
supplies and a stronger dollar.
The No. 2 office supply retailer, which is being acquired by
larger rival Staples Inc, also reported
lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Tuesday as demand fell in
North America, its biggest market.
Office supply retailers have been battling intense
competition from online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc
and big-box chains such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
They have also been hurt by sliding sales of core office
supplies such as paper and ink toner as consumers turn to
digital alternatives like laptops and tablets.
Office Depot's North America retail sales fell 7 percent in
the fourth quarter, including the acquisition of OfficeMax.
Staples said earlier this month that it would acquire Office
Depot to better compete with online retailers. The
cash-and-stock deal is valued at $6.3 billion.
The two companies have been focusing on expanding their
online businesses through promotions and discounts, but their
pricing remains higher than Amazon's.
This price gap is expected to hurt North America retail
same-store sales at both Staples and Office Depot this year,
BB&T analysts wrote in a note on Monday.
Office Depot's North America retail same-store sales fell 2
percent in the quarter ended Dec. 27, the eighth straight
quarter of decline. Analysts on average had expected a 2.2
percent fall, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Net loss attributable to Office Depot's shareholders
narrowed to $84 million, or 15 cents per share, from $144
million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Office Depot earned 7 cents per share.
Total revenue rose nearly 10 percent to $3.83 billion,
helped by the OfficeMax acquisition.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 4 cents per
share and revenue of $3.91 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Office Depot also estimated legal expenses of $10
million-$25 million for settling environmental disputes related
to OfficeMax.
The company's shares were down 0.5 percent at $9.39 in early
trading on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)