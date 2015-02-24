* Fourth-qtr sales rise nearly 10 pct to $3.83 bln

* Adj. profit $0.07/share vs. est. $0.04

* North America retail sales fall 7 pct (Adds legal expenses estimate, updates shares)

Feb 24 Office Depot Inc said it expected sales to fall this year, mainly due to weak demand for office supplies and a stronger dollar.

The No. 2 office supply retailer, which is being acquired by larger rival Staples Inc, also reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Tuesday as demand fell in North America, its biggest market.

Office supply retailers have been battling intense competition from online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc and big-box chains such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

They have also been hurt by sliding sales of core office supplies such as paper and ink toner as consumers turn to digital alternatives like laptops and tablets.

Office Depot's North America retail sales fell 7 percent in the fourth quarter, including the acquisition of OfficeMax.

Staples said earlier this month that it would acquire Office Depot to better compete with online retailers. The cash-and-stock deal is valued at $6.3 billion.

The two companies have been focusing on expanding their online businesses through promotions and discounts, but their pricing remains higher than Amazon's.

This price gap is expected to hurt North America retail same-store sales at both Staples and Office Depot this year, BB&T analysts wrote in a note on Monday.

Office Depot's North America retail same-store sales fell 2 percent in the quarter ended Dec. 27, the eighth straight quarter of decline. Analysts on average had expected a 2.2 percent fall, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net loss attributable to Office Depot's shareholders narrowed to $84 million, or 15 cents per share, from $144 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Office Depot earned 7 cents per share.

Total revenue rose nearly 10 percent to $3.83 billion, helped by the OfficeMax acquisition.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 4 cents per share and revenue of $3.91 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Office Depot also estimated legal expenses of $10 million-$25 million for settling environmental disputes related to OfficeMax.

The company's shares were down 0.5 percent at $9.39 in early trading on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)