Feb 20 OFFICE DEPOT: * If investor bc partners is redeemed in full, ownership of new company will be

Office Depot Inc 54 percent, OfficeMax Inc 46

percent-presentation * Office depot, OfficeMax expect $350-$450 million of one-time costs to achieve

and transaction expenses and expect capital investment of approximately $200

million-presentation * Office depot, OfficeMax say international operations are complementary and

are not expected to deliver significant synergies-presentation