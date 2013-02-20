BRIEF-Bruce Karsh reports 7.3 pct passive stake in Inseego - sec filing
* Bruce Karsh reports 7.3 percent passive stake in Inseego Corp as of may 26, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 20 Office Depot Inc : * CEO says web cast provider inadvertently release press release about deal
with OfficeMax Inc way ahead" of schedule this morning * CEO says erroneous to call this an acquisition, says it's "a merger of
equals" * Officemax CEO says confident that "marketplace has changed sufficiently" to
make case deal can pass anti-trust hurdles * CEO says ftc not approving deal "very unlikely" * CEO says "premature" to discuss who will be CEO of new company before ftc
approval
* Emerson Radio Corp - directors has extended company's current stock repurchase program to December 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: