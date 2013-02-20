Feb 20 Office Depot Inc : * CEO says web cast provider inadvertently release press release about deal

with OfficeMax Inc way ahead" of schedule this morning * CEO says erroneous to call this an acquisition, says it's "a merger of

equals" * Officemax CEO says confident that "marketplace has changed sufficiently" to

make case deal can pass anti-trust hurdles * CEO says ftc not approving deal "very unlikely" * CEO says "premature" to discuss who will be CEO of new company before ftc

approval