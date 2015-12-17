By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 17 The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission is looking for office supply store Staples
to improve its offer to divest assets to further its bid to buy
rival Office Depot, the agency said in court on
Thursday.
Arguing for Staples, Diane Sullivan said that the company
had made a "significant and substantial" offer to the FTC. The
company said earlier this month that it had offered to divest
$500 million in commercial contracts.
Arguing for the FTC, Tara Reinhart said at a pre-trial
hearing that the FTC had rejected that as inadequate. "We have
actually asked them to come back," she said.
The FTC filed a complaint on December 7 aimed at stopping
Staples from buying Office Depot, saying that the deal would
hurt big customers who want nationwide contracts to buy their
office supplies. The $6.3 billion deal had been announced in
February.
Canada's Competition Bureau has also said that it would
challenge the proposed transaction.
The FTC is asking the court for a preliminary injunction so
that it can try the case in an internal process. The trial on
the preliminary injunction is expected in March with a decision
in May, said Judge Emmet Sullivan.
The agency stopped a merger attempt between the same two
companies in 1997 but in the 19 years since then, Amazon
and other online sellers, which deliver across the
United States, have emerged as competitors, while chain stores
such as Costco and Wal-Mart Stores Inc have
further crowded the market.
Staples was emboldened to try again for Office Depot after
that chain succeeded in buying No. 3 OfficeMax in November 2013
with no divestitures.
The case at the U.S. District Court for the District of
Columbia is Federal Trade Commission v Staples, Inc. It is case
No. 15-2115.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Susan Heavey and Alan
Crosby)