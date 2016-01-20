UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
Jan 20 Staples Inc said it will extend the date to terminate its $6.3 billion-acquisition of Office Depot Inc to May 16 from Feb. 4.
The extension is due to the ongoing litigation between the companies and the Federal Trade Commission, Staples said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies