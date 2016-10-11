Somali pirates hijack Iranian fishing vessel - Somali official
BOSASSO, Somalia, May 23 Somali pirates hijacked an Iranian fishing vessel on Tuesday to use as a base to attack bigger, more valuable ships, the mayor of a Somali town said.
FRANKFURT Oct 11 German real estate company OfficeFirst Immobilien :
* Says decided to postpone the planned initial public offering (IPO) of OfficeFirst due to negative market developments
* Says received generally very positive feedback from investors regarding OfficeFirst, but cites a downturn in real estate sector since IPO subscription period started last week
* IPO on Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange had been planned for Oct. 14
* Says to continue to evaluate the market environment regarding a potential IPO in the future
* OfficeFirst had said was targeting the sale of shares worth up to 880 million euros ($986 million)
* OfficeFirst is the core of IVG Immobilien, which went through insolvency proceedings in 2013. It manages a commercial property portfolio worth 3.25 billion euros, the bulk of IVG's assets.($1 = 0.8928 euros)
* FERRATUM ANNOUNCES THAT ITS FOUNDER AND CEO, MR. JORMA JOKELA, HAS AGREED TO SELL A TOTAL OF 329,500 SHARES AT A MARKET PRICE OF 21.49 IN FERRATUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)