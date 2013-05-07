UPDATE 2-Michael Kors slumps on weak forecast; to shut over 100 stores
* Q4 same store sales fall 14.1 pct vs est of 13.4 pct decline
NEW YORK May 7 OfficeMax Inc : * Shares up 1.8 percent in premarket trade following special dividend, results
* Q4 same store sales fall 14.1 pct vs est of 13.4 pct decline
* Palladium heads for first monthly decline since December * Silver falls after hitting one-month high on Tuesday (Recasts, updates prices) By Maytaal Angel LONDON, May 31 Gold edged higher on Wednesday as the dollar dipped and simmering geopolitical tensions lent support, though the metal was heading for its first monthly drop since December amid an increased chance of a U.S. interest rate rise next month. The dollar dipped versus a currency basket, with sterli