PRECIOUS-Gold steady edges up as dollar dips, but looming U.S rate hike caps gains

* Palladium heads for first monthly decline since December * Silver falls after hitting one-month high on Tuesday (Recasts, updates prices) By Maytaal Angel LONDON, May 31 Gold edged higher on Wednesday as the dollar dipped and simmering geopolitical tensions lent support, though the metal was heading for its first monthly drop since December amid an increased chance of a U.S. interest rate rise next month. The dollar dipped versus a currency basket, with sterli